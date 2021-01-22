2020 successful financial year for LPNNRD at Lake Wanahoo

Gottschalk also said some of the planned park improvements could be announced as soon as the February board meeting.

In other business, the board reorganized as it does every two years, appointing Frank Pollard as chairperson, Kelly Thompson as vice chairperson and Bob Meduna as secretary. They also swore in Subdistrict 3 Board Member Mike McGinn and David Lawrence from Subdistrict 5.

The board approved a transfer of $33,208.10 to the Platte Valley Drainage District in Saunders County to make levee repairs causedby the 2019 floods. In April 2020, the board had committed $65,000 for repairs and this transfer is making good on that commitment.

So far, the levee, which is north of Yutan, has cost $166,040.51. With LPNNRD’s reimbursement of 20% of the project and funds from FEMA and NEMA, the district will be able to begin work on the last phase of the repair.

This last phase, also known as Site 8, is “a stretch of levee that was totally washed away,” the agenda said.

This initial transfer is the first half of a two-year contract with this drainage district. In the beginning of 2022, LPNNRD will transfer the remainder of the $65,000 promised.

The board also approved the final rate increase of 23% to the per 1,000 gallon water rate fee for the Colon rural water system. Gottschalk said this rate increase will not affect the flat meter charge for each household, but is an increase to the water that is purchased from Wahoo and sold to Colon.