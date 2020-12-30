2020 - a year to remember

Jacob Ludwig was crowned conference champ in the 220-pound weight division at the Capitol Conference Tournament on Jan. 25 in Wahoo. Blaine Christo took runner-up at 106 pounds.

The Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce announced the theme of the 2020 Stir-Up during its annual banquet on Jan. 30. The theme will focus on the alien abduction reported by an Ashland police officer in 1967. A “little green alien” helped Stir-Up Co-chair Shelly Pfeiffer make the announcement.

Thirty residential and two commercial building permits were issued in Ashland in 2019. The new Whitetail Estates subdivision had 14 permits for new homes, while Sabre Heights tallied eight and Iron Horse had three. Greystone Estates and Mahoney Estates had two each and the east side of Ashland saw one new home built.

February

The Ashland-Greenwood boys’ basketball team fell to Wahoo 72-52 in the Capitol Conference Championship game in Arlington on Feb. 1.

The Shrine Bowl of Nebraska Board of Directors released the rosters for the 62nd Annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl Game. Ashland-Greenwood’s Ryan Thompson will lead the North Team. At his side will be Nate Tonjes, also of Ashland-Greenwood, who was chosen as an assistant coach. Area players chosen include Jacob Ludwig and Bryce Kitrell, both of Ashland-Greenwood.