Ashland native Coltrane Mittag put his golf skills to the test at the Junior PGA Championships in Hot Springs, Arkansas, last week. The 15-year-old finished the first two rounds in 14-over-par and missed the cut.

On the front nine of his opening round on Tuesday, Mittag shot a 42. But he rebounded with a birdie on the 10th hole and shot a back-nine 39, bringing his final score to 81.

Mittag started off much better on Wednesday by birdieing holes No. 7 and No. 9 for a front-nine 35.

On his final nine holes of play, Mittag birdied No. 12 but had two bogeys and a double bogey over his final five holes to finish with a 75 on the round.

Out of the hundreds of golfers who qualified, only the top 30 advanced to play the final two rounds of the tournament on Aug. 3-4.

Winning the tournament at the age of 14 was Miles Russell from Jacksonville Beach, Florida, with a total score of 266. Coming in second with a 273 was Jackson Byrd from Saint Simons Island, Georgia. Both players qualified for the Junior Ryder Cup with their performances.

In attendance at the tournament were representatives from 77 colleges and 106 coaches from across the country. Some of the programs included Nebraska, Georgia, Ole Miss and Kansas.