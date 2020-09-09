Anderson, 80th

ASHLAND – Marcia Anderson of Ashland will be celebrated her 80th birthday on Friday Sept. 4.
The family would like cards of this important milestone sent to 2401 Adams Street, Apt. 209, Ashland NE 68003.
