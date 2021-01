PRESSATH, Bavaria – Anders Joseph Harris was born Oct. 20, 2020, to Kimberly (Morwitzer) Harris and Cpt. Peter “Count” Harris in Sulzbach-Rosenberg, Bavaria (Germany). He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

Grandparents are Cary Morwitzer, of Ashland and the late Henry Deane Morwitzer of Ashland and John and Beverly Harris of Gaston, Ind. Great-grandmothers are Norma Sherman of Ashland and Ruth Myer of Ovid, N.Y.