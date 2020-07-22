ASHLAND – Dennis and Lucille (Dahl) Beranek of Ashland are celebrating 65 years of marriage.
They were blessed by the birth of four children: Randy (Kathy) Beranek, Rick (Karen) Beranek, Roxanne (Kent) Kingston and Russell Beranek (died in infancy). God also blessed them with nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
They will celebrate with their immediate family, though they would be honored by a card shower. Please send congratulations to 387 County Road 10, Ashland, NE 68003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.