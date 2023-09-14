WAHOO- Despite not playing their best, the Ashland-Greenwood Girls Golf Team took second place at the Syracuse Triangular with a score of 241 on Sept. 5. Winning the event was Lincoln Christian who finished with a team score of 229.

“We were a little disappointed in our team score at the triangular,” Ashland-Greenwood Head Coach Daniel Vahle said. “Lincoln Christian is one of the teams that we have to be competitive within our district. I saw some good things, we just need to get more consistent and avoid trouble spots.”

Leading the Bluejays with a second-place finish was Samantha Norris who shot a nine-hole score of 51. Taking second for A-G was Zoey Clausen who carded a 62 while Grace Gambaiana, Adelyn Harms and Macey Schram ended up with 64’s.

Jenna Mills and Malia Howard were then next to finish for the Bluejays with a 67 and 69. That was followed up by Hayley Pfeiffer who carded a 77.

Winning the triangular was Olivia Lovegrove of Lincoln Christian who continues to impress with a score of 38. Taking third with a 53 was Avery Lockridge of Lincoln Christian and then Reese Stubbendick and Cheyenne Richardson of Syracuse carded a 55 and a 56 to round out the top five.

This week A-G competed at the Blair Invite at River Wilds Golf Club on Sept. 11. They also competed at the Bennington Invite the next day on Sept. 12.