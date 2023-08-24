ASHLAND — In a few months, Ashland will finally have the performing arts center that local theater and music proponents have envisioned for years.

The Ashland-Greenwood Community Performing Arts Center — featuring room for 700 guests, professional acoustics and balcony seats — is scheduled for a January 2024 opening. But those involved with the center’s fundraising are making a final push for donations with the “Raise the Curtain” fundraiser on Saturday in downtown Ashland.

The fundraiser takes the form of several smaller events — with food trucks, a silent auction and a wine-tasting exposition — and performances by Ashland-Greenwood High School’s marching band, choir, dance team, cheerleaders and one-act cast.

“We have a very art-centered community with art galleries and recording studios,” said Ashland-Greenwood Superintendent Jason Libal. “We kind of looked at this event as being that final event to promote the fundraising opportunity, to promote the venue itself and provide the opportunity for our kids to perform.”

Plans for the new performing arts center were wrapped into the $59.9 million bond the school district passed in 2020 to pay for a new elementary school and middle school. Included with the middle school design was a full-service auditorium that would replace the high school’s gym as the district’s primary performance venue.

At that point, theater students were forced to rehearse behind the stage curtain as basketball players practiced on the other side. Recitals and music programs had become packed-house events, too, with 90-plus students in a grade taking the stage to sing Christmas songs.

“The reality was that the gymnasium was not an adequate facility for performances when it came to sound, lighting, acoustics and the stage,” Libal said.

After decades of talk of bringing a performing arts center to the school district, residents saw what such a facility might actually look like.

“Having this tied to the bond issue was huge,” Libal said. “I think people could see the vision for the performing arts center. I think it became a reality at that point in time.”

Libal said the plan from the start was to pay for much of the performing arts center using donations, as it is intended to be a civic venue as much as a school venue. The facility is being called the Ashland-Greenwood Community Performing Arts Center to extend its utility beyond just school uses, such as to stage public shows featuring traveling performers or productions from nearby community playhouses.

“Our school will have high priority on our facility, but we truly want it to be an Ashland and Greenwood-area community use center,” Libal said. “I think that community support lends itself nicely to it being a community center.”

Now, as construction on the project nears the finish line, Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools and the Ashland Area Foundation are looking to raise a final $1.3 million by the end of the summer, with construction payments officially due after the middle school and performing arts center’s completion.

People interested in donating have multiple means by which they can pledge a gift. A “Fund A Seat” initiative asks for donations of $750, while donors can also “fund a row.” On Saturday, seat “sales” will be matched by a “generous donor,” according to a media release. The “Bushels for Bach” promotion allows ag producers to donate corn or soybean commodities in lieu of cash.

“We tried to do a lot of different types of vehicles for people to give,” Libal said.

Libal said generating $1.3 million in one night might be a stretch, but a significant portion of that number could be covered.

“We’ll take whatever we can get,” he said. “The outpouring of support to this point in time has been awesome.”

More information on the “Raise the Curtain” fundraiser can be found at agperformingarts.org.