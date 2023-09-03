Hunters are reminded Nebraska’s state recreation areas are closed to hunting until Sept. 5.

Several hunting seasons open in early September, including archery deer, dove, grouse and other small game and furbearer seasons on Sept. 1. Early teal opens Sept. 2.

Regulations state that portions of some SRAs are open to hunting from the first Tuesday following Labor Day – this year is Tuesday, Sept. 5 – through the end of the spring turkey hunting season, unless restricted.

Standard hunting regulations apply. A park entry permit is required for vehicles entering the SRAs. Parks with managed hunting have hunter check-ins and signs posted at designated hunting areas. Hunting is prohibited within 100 yards of any public-use facility or activity area, including picnic areas, campgrounds, private cabins, concession areas, boat ramps and parking lots.

Additionally, limited hunting is allowed in specific areas of some state parks and state historical parks; find details at OutdoorNebraska.gov; search “state park hunting.”

Wildlife management areas, Open Fields and Waters sites and other public lands also are open to hunting; these areas are listed in the Public Access Atlas available online or in print.

Find these resources, as well as summaries of hunting regulations in the Small Game and Waterfowl Guide and Big Game Guide or buy a permit at OutdoorNebraska.gov.

Park guests visiting areas where hunting is allowed are encouraged to use the following safety guidelines:

Know hunting season dates – Applicable hunting dates, species allowed and methods of take are specific to designated park areas.

Know which areas allow hunting – Only limited state park areas and state historical parks allow hunting at specific times. State recreation areas and wildlife management areas often are open to hunting for the full season but are subject to their own restrictions.

Pay attention to signage – Parks and wildlife management areas post signs indicating any additional safety measures parkgoers should be aware of.

Wear bright clothing – While hunter orange is best for visibility, any bright color will stand out. Avoid muted or earthy tones.

Stay on designated trails – Hunters typically avoid well-worn paths; sticking to trails increases one’s visibility. Use extra caution at dawn or dusk. Deer are most active during these times, and low light can make it more difficult for hunters to make out colors or shapes.

Make yourself known – If you hear shooting, use your voice to let hunters know you are in the area. Once he or she is aware of you, be courteous and don’t make additional unnecessary noise that disturbs wildlife.