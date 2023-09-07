OMAHA- Elliott Gossin and Zoey Smith led the way for the Ashland-Greenwood Cross Country Teams at the Omaha Concordia Invite on August 31. Their performances helped the Bluejays get third in the girl’s team standings with 41 points and then fourth on the boy’s side after putting up 68 points.

In the girl’s race, Smith got to the line in ninth place overall. Her time for the three-mile course was 24:52.01.

Three spots back in 12th was Mira Comstock who posted a 25:36.25. That was followed closely by Audrey Whitehead and Jaycee Fangmeyer in 17th and 18th place in times of 28:59.96 and 29:15.44.

Gossin led the Bluejay boys in eighth place overall by posting a 19:26.83. Back in 17th place was Nick Wilhite who ran a 20:26.54 and Cooper Maack ended up getting 19th place after posting a time of 20:51.94.

Ending up in 24th and 25th place were Jaxon Powell and JT Pruitt who ran a 24:43.30 and a 23:58.38. That was followed up closely by Beau Nienaber who clocked a 25:37.42.

Winning the meet on the boy’s side was Omaha Concordia with 17 points and Arlington with 10 points for the girls. Individually, Nolan May and Hailey O’Daniel of Arlington got to the line first in times of 17:35.14 and 21:49.62.

Next up for A-G is the Platte River Rumble at Mahoney State Park starting at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 8. There are schools from all four classes in Nebraska that are on slot to be at the inaugural meet.