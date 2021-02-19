Courthouse Record

DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
County Clerk Patty McEvoy
Criminal Orders
State of Nebraska vs. William Thomas, commit child abuse negligently/no injury, sentenced to 12 months probation; assault third degree, sentenced to 12 months probation; criminal trespass, sentenced to 12 months probation.
State of Nebraska vs. Chad Fenster, driving under the influence-.15-plus or refusal (two prior convictions), sentenced to three years jail (credit 121 days time served), license revoked 15 years, interlock device.
Civil Orders
Megan Troyer vs. Landon Troyer, decree of dissolution of marriage.
New Civil Cases
Diana Shada vs. Steven D. Meinhold, DPM and Dr. Steven D. Meinhold, PC, complaint.
COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
Criminal Orders
State of Nebraska vs. Eric Claussen, criminal mischief-$501-$1,499, sentenced to $250 fine.
State of Nebraska vs. Kristi Vandenberg, driving during revocation/impound-first, sentenced to 24 months probation; driving under the influence-third offense, sentenced to 30 days jail (credit eight days time served), $1,000 fine, 24 months probation, license revoked 15 years, interlock device.
State of Nebraska vs. Kristi Vandenberg, resisting arrest-first offense, sentenced to 24 months probation.
Traffic
Saunders County Sheriff
Speeding: Vanis L. Davidson, $25.
Failure to yield right-of-way on left turn: David L. Langenfeld, $25.
Nebraska State Patrol
No operators license: Asa B. Boyd, $75.
Wahoo Police Department
Violate stop or yield sign: Terrence L. Dawson, $75; Kailey J. Heuertz, $75.
Speeding: Matthew A. Kay, $75.
Ashland Police Department
No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Kadijah M. Jones, $25.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson, Deputy
Caleb J. Boender to Patrick J. and Teresa A. Lostaglia, lot 7 and partial lot 8 in block 15, Miller and Clark of Ashland.
Gregory V. and Christine Cismoski to Gregory V. and Christine Cismoski Trust, lot 78, Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Dennis R. Bouc Trust to Region V. Foundation, lot 12 and partial lot 11 in block 2, Chillbergs of Wahoo.
Melvin Sudbeck Homes, Inc. to Douglas W. and Toni N. Smith, lot 72, Itan Parkview Phase 2 of Yutan.
Abram D. and Stephanie M. Marshall to Jay G. and Abigail C. Bicking, lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, in block 1, Leshara of Leshara.
West Limited, LLC to Veronica S. Regan Trust, 34-17-08 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.
Green Light Realty, LLC to Jacob and Kylee McCord, lot 9 in block 2, Whitetail Estates First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Frances A. Omstead to Omstead Family Trust, 11-13-08 partial N 1/2 NE 1/4.
Horizon Venture Group, LLC to Francisco Gracia Castro, lot 16 in block 2, Riverview 34-17-8 of Rural Subdivisions.
Robert L. Liliedahl Estate to Jeffrey J. and Traci L. Kaslon, 32-14-08 partial NW 1/4 NW 1/4.
Keith and WF Kenney to Zaylee, LLC, partial lot 2, 3 in block 150, County of Wahoo.
Kenney Property Services, LLC to Keith Kenney, partial lot 2, 3 in block 150, County of Wahoo.
Wahoo View, LLC to Don Johnson Homes II, Inc., lot 141, Heritage Heights Fifth 10-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.
Ronald E. Novak to Ann Marie Richards, partial lot 10, 11, 12 in block 7, Stocking of Wahoo.
Gail E. Strate to Steven P. Strate, 36-13-08 W 1/2 SW 1/4.
Gail E. Strate to Steven P. Strate, 36-13-08, E 1/2 SW 1/4.
Gail E. Strate to Steven P. Strate, 06-12-09 partial SE 1/4 SW 1/4.
Gail E. Strate to Steven P. Strate, 36-13-08 NW 1/4.
Gail E. Strate to Steven P. Strate, 34-13-09 S 1/2 NW 1/4.
Gail E. Strate to Steven P. Strate, 31-13-09 SW 1/4 NW 1/4.
Melissa Givens to Adam and Teresa Julch, et al, and Dennis and Gloria Julch, et al, lot T-27, Woodcliff Lake Tirawa of Rural Subdivisions.
Eric L. Lanik to Jeffrey and Amy Meier, 34-13-07 partial SE 1/4 NE 1/4.