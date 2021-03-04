Courthouse Record

DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
County Clerk Patty McEvoy
Civil Orders
Cortney N. Spangler vs. Colton C. Spangler, order to dismiss.
New Criminal Cases
State of Nebraska vs. Barbara McArthur, possession of marijuana over one pound.
State of Nebraska vs. Jeremy J. Starkey, sex offender registry violation.
State of Nebraska vs. Justin D. Hartnett, possession of methamphetamine, child abuse, possession of marijuana or K2 less than one ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Nebraska vs. Jesse Sharping Jr., possession of methamphetamine.
COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
Traffic
Saunders County Sheriff
Speeding: Jeanne E. Pomajzl, $25; Lauren C. Louviere, $75.
No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Kimberly J. Ulmer, $25; Cortney N. Spangler, $25.
Failure to yield entering roadway: Oscar L. Saenz, $25.
Nebraska State Patrol
Speeding: Caitlyn M. Timm, $75; Brittney A. Megrue, $75.
Wahoo Police Department
Speeding: Judith A. Unger, $10.
Violate stop or yield sign: Jason J. Schewe, $75.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Jason David Moffatt of Wahoo and Sarah Campbell Lapin of Wahoo, filed on Feb. 17.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson, Deputy
Ludvik and Associates, LLC to Theodore H. and Theresa M. Wieser, lot 7, Timber Ridge Estates 16-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.
Bangert Properties, LLC to Braden P. Jones, et al, and Ashton A. Emmett, et al, lot 18 in block 3, Cooks (Addition No. 1 in Wahoo) of Wahoo.
Bradley G. and Erica K. Kobza to Skyler M. and Kathy S. Leggett, lot 8 and partial lot 7, 9 in block 6, Weber City Park of Valparaiso.
Donald S. and Nanette R. Sabatka, et al, and Melvin P. Sabatka, et al, to Melvin P. Sabatka, 03-15-06 E 1/2 NE 1/4.
Donald S. and Nanette R. Sabatka, et al, and Melvin P. Sabatka, et al, to Donald S. and Nanette R. Sabatka, 03-15-06 SE 1/4 SE 1/4, partial NE 1/4 SE 1/4.
Gene A. and Judy J. Pearson to Jared D. and Kylie M. Leland, 02-16-07 partial SE 1/4 NE 1/4.
James L. Paulson to Gene A. and Judy J. Pearson, 02-16-07 partial SE 1/4 NE 1/4.
Earl D. Kunz to Chey and Hannah Lothrop, lot 10, Fishers Replat of Ceresco.
David L. Mohr to David L. Mohr Trust, partial lot 2 in block 1, Yungs Second of Cedar Bluffs.
Gary C. and Denise K. Zicafoose to Cody J. and Ashley M. Keeler, 06-15-09 partial NW 1/4 SW 1/4.
Zig-ler Route 64 Farms, LLC to Gary C. Zicafoose, 06-15-09 partial NW 1/4 SW 1/4.
James L. and Nancy Williams to James L. and Nancy N. Williams Trust, 09-16-06 partial W 1/2 NE 1/4, 33-17-06 partial NW 1/4 NW 1/4, 28-17-06 W 1/2 SW 1/4.
William Lupton to Lisa Lupton, lot 7, Cottonwood Cove 35-17-8 of Rural Subdivisions.
Douglas and Donna Simonson to Robert and Jadynn Morris, lot 2 in block 3, Riverview 34-17-8 of Rural Subdivisions.
Mark D. and Kim M. Nelson to Nona L. Lechtenberg, 32-13-07 partial SE 1/4 NW 1/4.
Wahoo View, LLC to Don Johnson Homes II, Inc., lot 132, Heritage Heights Fifth 10-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.
Justin A. Doke to Mitchell A. Doke, lot 24 in block 3, Timbercrest Phase 2 of Yutan.
Austin L. and Amy L. Vermeline to Bob Anderson, et al, and Jason Nelson, et al, 16-15-06 NE 1/4 NE 1/4.
Skyler M. and Kathy S. Leggett to Brian and Heather Byer, et al, and Deon R. and Jami M. Thoene, et al, lot 2, Hellerichs Addition of Valparaiso.
Mark C. and Wendy M. Tvrdy to Mark C. and Wendy M. Tvrdy, 25-13-06 partial NE 1/4 NW 1/4, NW 1/4 NW 1/4, S 1/2 NW 1/4.
Ann E. Tvrdy to Mark C. and Wendy M. Tvrdy, 25-13-06 partial NE 1/4 NW 1/4, NW 1/4 NW 1/4, S 1/2 NW 1/4.
Mark and Wendy Tvrdy to Ann E. Tvrdy, 23-13-06 S 1/2 NE 1/4.
Michael and Amy Schwab to Stephanie Custer, lot 5, 6 in block 2, Ceresco of Ceresco.
Ashley M. Mayer to Jamie M. Mayer, lot 10, Kendel Heights of Ashland.
David W. and Shanna M. Neylon to Shanna M. Neylon, lot 10, 11, 12, in block 33, Miller and Clark of Ashland.
David W. and Shanna M. Neylon to Shanna M. Neylon, lot 4, 5 and partial lot 3 in block 19, Flora City of Ashland.