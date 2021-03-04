 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Courthouse Record
0 comments

Courthouse Record

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DISTRICT COURT

Judge Christina Marroquin

County Clerk Patty McEvoy

Civil Orders

Cortney N. Spangler vs. Colton C. Spangler, order to dismiss.

New Criminal Cases

State of Nebraska vs. Barbara McArthur, possession of marijuana over one pound.

State of Nebraska vs. Jeremy J. Starkey, sex offender registry violation.

State of Nebraska vs. Justin D. Hartnett, possession of methamphetamine, child abuse, possession of marijuana or K2 less than one ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia.

State of Nebraska vs. Jesse Sharping Jr., possession of methamphetamine.

COUNTY COURT

Diane Wagner,

Clerk Magistrate

Traffic

Saunders County Sheriff

Speeding: Jeanne E. Pomajzl, $25; Lauren C. Louviere, $75.

No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Kimberly J. Ulmer, $25; Cortney N. Spangler, $25.

Failure to yield entering roadway: Oscar L. Saenz, $25.

Nebraska State Patrol

Speeding: Caitlyn M. Timm, $75; Brittney A. Megrue, $75.

Wahoo Police Department

Speeding: Judith A. Unger, $10.

Violate stop or yield sign: Jason J. Schewe, $75.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Jason David Moffatt of Wahoo and Sarah Campbell Lapin of Wahoo, filed on Feb. 17.

REAL ESTATE

TRANSACTIONS

Rhonda Andresen,

Register of Deeds,

Mickenzie Thompson, Deputy

Ludvik and Associates, LLC to Theodore H. and Theresa M. Wieser, lot 7, Timber Ridge Estates 16-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.

Bangert Properties, LLC to Braden P. Jones, et al, and Ashton A. Emmett, et al, lot 18 in block 3, Cooks (Addition No. 1 in Wahoo) of Wahoo.

Bradley G. and Erica K. Kobza to Skyler M. and Kathy S. Leggett, lot 8 and partial lot 7, 9 in block 6, Weber City Park of Valparaiso.

Donald S. and Nanette R. Sabatka, et al, and Melvin P. Sabatka, et al, to Melvin P. Sabatka, 03-15-06 E 1/2 NE 1/4.

Donald S. and Nanette R. Sabatka, et al, and Melvin P. Sabatka, et al, to Donald S. and Nanette R. Sabatka, 03-15-06 SE 1/4 SE 1/4, partial NE 1/4 SE 1/4.

Gene A. and Judy J. Pearson to Jared D. and Kylie M. Leland, 02-16-07 partial SE 1/4 NE 1/4.

James L. Paulson to Gene A. and Judy J. Pearson, 02-16-07 partial SE 1/4 NE 1/4.

Earl D. Kunz to Chey and Hannah Lothrop, lot 10, Fishers Replat of Ceresco.

David L. Mohr to David L. Mohr Trust, partial lot 2 in block 1, Yungs Second of Cedar Bluffs.

Gary C. and Denise K. Zicafoose to Cody J. and Ashley M. Keeler, 06-15-09 partial NW 1/4 SW 1/4.

Zig-ler Route 64 Farms, LLC to Gary C. Zicafoose, 06-15-09 partial NW 1/4 SW 1/4.

James L. and Nancy Williams to James L. and Nancy N. Williams Trust, 09-16-06 partial W 1/2 NE 1/4, 33-17-06 partial NW 1/4 NW 1/4, 28-17-06 W 1/2 SW 1/4.

William Lupton to Lisa Lupton, lot 7, Cottonwood Cove 35-17-8 of Rural Subdivisions.

Douglas and Donna Simonson to Robert and Jadynn Morris, lot 2 in block 3, Riverview 34-17-8 of Rural Subdivisions.

Mark D. and Kim M. Nelson to Nona L. Lechtenberg, 32-13-07 partial SE 1/4 NW 1/4.

Wahoo View, LLC to Don Johnson Homes II, Inc., lot 132, Heritage Heights Fifth 10-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.

Justin A. Doke to Mitchell A. Doke, lot 24 in block 3, Timbercrest Phase 2 of Yutan.

Austin L. and Amy L. Vermeline to Bob Anderson, et al, and Jason Nelson, et al, 16-15-06 NE 1/4 NE 1/4.

Skyler M. and Kathy S. Leggett to Brian and Heather Byer, et al, and Deon R. and Jami M. Thoene, et al, lot 2, Hellerichs Addition of Valparaiso.

Mark C. and Wendy M. Tvrdy to Mark C. and Wendy M. Tvrdy, 25-13-06 partial NE 1/4 NW 1/4, NW 1/4 NW 1/4, S 1/2 NW 1/4.

Ann E. Tvrdy to Mark C. and Wendy M. Tvrdy, 25-13-06 partial NE 1/4 NW 1/4, NW 1/4 NW 1/4, S 1/2 NW 1/4.

Mark and Wendy Tvrdy to Ann E. Tvrdy, 23-13-06 S 1/2 NE 1/4.

Michael and Amy Schwab to Stephanie Custer, lot 5, 6 in block 2, Ceresco of Ceresco.

Ashley M. Mayer to Jamie M. Mayer, lot 10, Kendel Heights of Ashland.

David W. and Shanna M. Neylon to Shanna M. Neylon, lot 10, 11, 12, in block 33, Miller and Clark of Ashland.

David W. and Shanna M. Neylon to Shanna M. Neylon, lot 4, 5 and partial lot 3 in block 19, Flora City of Ashland.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics