ASHLAND- A great offensive showing powered the Class C No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood Softball Team to their home tournament title on Sept. 9. They finished the day with a 3-0 record and knocked off Class B No. 9 Ralston 7-1, Omaha Gross Catholic 9-5 and then Fairbury 10-0.

In the win over the Rams, the Bluejays jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first quarter. Those runs were driven in by a single from Joslyn Sargent to right field and a groundout to the shortstop by Reese Fisher.

After being held scoreless in the second, A-G came back with two more runs in the third.

With one out to start the inning, Sargent doubled to center and Bree Schefdore singled to second base. A single from Fisher to left field and a dropped third strike produced both scores and helped the Bluejays increase their lead to 4-1.

A double by Sargent to left field, a groundout by Schefdore to first and a single from Fisher to the shortstop in the fourth pushed A-G’s edge out to six.

Leading the Bluejays with at least two hits and two runs batted in were Sargent and Fisher. Schefdore had two hits and one RBI.

Pitching all six innings with zero earned runs and eight strikeouts was Sofia Dill.

The closest win for A-G on the day came against Gross by four. In every inning, the Bluejays scored and also racked up 13 hits.

Trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the third, A-G produced three runs.

Fisher started the inning off with a triple to right field and then came around to score on a single to center from Comstock. Later on, Comstock stole home on a passed ball at the plate that put the Bluejays ahead 5-4.

One more run was put up in the inning when Alexis Hasse doubled on a line drive to left field that extended the A-G lead to two.

The Bluejays closed things out in the bottom of the fourth with three more on a single from Comstock and a triple from Dill that helped A-G win by four.

Getting three hits and driving in two runs was Comstock and Dill had one hit and two RBIs. All getting at least one hit and driving in one run were Ellie Milburn, Sargent, Fisher and Alexis Hasse.

Ending up with five innings pitched, driving in four earned runs and striking out seven batters was Fisher on the mound.

Dill put together another pitching masterpiece in the Bluejays ten run shutout of Fairbury. The sophomore gave up one hit and piled up nine strikeouts in four innings of work.

A six spot in the fourth, three in the first and then another run in third was what accounted for A-G’s offense in the contest.

Pacing the Bluejays with three hits and two RBIs was Dill while Teagan Crossman, Stein, Comstock, Schefdore and Milburn all had at least one hit and one run batted in.

Prior to the win, A-G hit the road and took on Columbus Lakeview on Sept. 7. A tough performance for the Bluejays resulted in a 3-1 loss to the Vikings.

Fisher finished with one hit and drove in one run. She also pitched three innings in relief and gave up one earned run and struck out five batters.

Starting the game and going three innings with two earned runs given up and four strikeouts was Dill.

A-G played Malcolm at home on Sept. 11. Later in the week, the Bluejays have a road game at Plattsmouth at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 14.