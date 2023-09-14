Courthouse Record

DISTRICT COURT

Judge Christina Marroquin

County Clerk Patty McEvoy

New Criminal Cases

State of Nebraska vs. Ryan J. Ortgies, Yutan, possession of methamphetamine

State of Nebraska vs. Jeffrey Schroeder, Omaha, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana or K2, possession of drug paraphernalia

State of Nebraska vs. Michael Kloczko, Blair, sex offender registry violation

New Civil Cases

Charles Fritz III, Quanna P. Fritz, Christine L. Fritz vs. Shanae Sechrist, ex parte domestic abuse protection order

Jared A. Mahrt vs. Nita A. Mahrt, decree of dissolution of marriage

Shalyn Klabenes vs. Tyler Klabenes, decree of dissolution of marriage

COUNTY COURT

Diane Wagner, Clerk Magistrate

Traffic

Saunders County Sheriff

No operator’s license/waiverable: Benito B. Ramos Benavente, Omaha, $75; Effrin V. Jano, Valparaiso, $75

Violate stop or yield sign: Lucas E. Bullock, Omaha, $75

Speeding: Katlyn M. Lankster, Lincoln, $75

Ashland Police Department

No operator’s license/waiverable: Gasper T. Bautista, Nebraska City, $75

Speeding: Darren J. Hill, Ashland, $25; Brekkan R. Martinosky, Omaha, $25

No valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan: Brandi K. Johnson, Ashland, $25

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Jason John Simons of Wahoo and Aspen Michelle Janson of Wahoo applied Aug. 31.

Elijah Duvall Heath of Papillion and Paige Ann Shelly of Omaha applied Aug. 31.

Steven Wayne Johnson of Ithaca and Leanne Christine Simpson of Omaha applied Sept. 1.

REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

Rhonda Andresen, Register of Deeds

Donald F. and Norma A. Chvatal Family Trust to Kyle D. and Megan A. Leuck, partial lot 7 Malmo Tracts of Malmo; partial lot 24 Malmo Tracts of Malmo.

Velma J. Ang Trust to Cody R. and Shanna Potter, 33-13-05 partial NE 1/4 NE 1/4.

Cody R. and Shanna Potter to Cody R. and Shanna Potter, 33-13-08 partial NE 1/4 NE 1/4.

Robert L. Fidone to Stefanie D. Fidone-Fisher, 18-16-09 partial SE 1/4 SE 1/4.

Thomas and Chantelle M. Brauckmuller to Thomas E. and Chantelle M. Brauckmuller, lot 1 Nichols Additions 3rd Replat of Ashland.

Michael Vculek to Kirk and Chyanne Lindstrom, lot 7, 8 in block 170, County 2nd of Wahoo.

Eric P. and Susan M. Gottschalk to R&M Roofing, lot 1, 2 in block 7, County of Wahoo.

Holly D. Hansen to Matthew S. Hansen, 13-16-07 partial N 1/2 NW 1/4.

Holly D. Hansen to Matthew S. Hansen, 10-15-07 partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4.

Holly D. Hansen to Matthew S. Hansen, 11-16-07 SE 1/4 SW 1/4.

Holly D. Hansen to Matthew S. Hansen, 13-16-07 partial S 1/2 NW 1/4; 13-16-07 SW 1/4 NE 1/4.

Holly D. Hansen to Matthew S. Hansen, 13-16-07 partial NW 1/4 NE 1/4.

Brian and Danielle Degner to Thompson and Sons, L.L.C., lot 27 in block 2, Timbercrest Phase 2 of Yutan.

James and Cindy Ewoldt to Shane and Diane Dieckman, lot 60 Estates Provence Phase 3 35-15-9 or Rural Subdivisions.

Steve Fisher Estate to Brian and Diane Kamler, kit 21 Thomas Lakes 7 & 18-13-10 of Rural Subdivisions.

Malibu Holdings, LLC. to Boyd M. Ober Trust etal; Megan E. Ober Trust etal, lot 94 Sandy Point Lake Dev. 7th Addition of Rural Subdivisions.

Donald and Jamie T. Courter to Benjamin Dornacker, lot 5 Sabatka Subdivision or Valparaiso.

Ashland Investment Co., LLC. to Hanlie, L.L.C., lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 in block 1, Whitetail Estates 3rd Addition of Rural Subdivisions.

Dorothy Jelinek Estate to Theresa M. Sloup, lot 4 and partial lot 3 in block 171, County 2nd of Wahoo.

Dorothy Jelinek Estate to Ronald D. Jelinek, 32-15-07 SE 1/4 NW 1/4.

Dorothy Jelinek Estate to Robert E. Jelinek, 05-14-07 partial W 1/2 NE 1/4.

Dorothy Jelinek Estate to Patrick M. Jelinek, 05-14-07 partial W 1/2 NE 1/4.

Dorothy Jelinek Estate to James J. Jelinek, 32-15-07 E 1/2 SW 1/4.

Dorothy Jelinek Estate to James J. Jelinek etal; Robert E. Jelinek etal; Ronald D. Jelinek etal; Theresa M. Sloup etal, 33-15-07 partial SW 1/4 NE 1/4.

Mercury Financial Group, Inc. to Joseph H. Campbell, lot 6 and partial lot 5 in block 12, Nichols of Ashland.

MT Properties, LLC, to Mercury Financial Group, Inc., lot 3 and partial lot 2 in block 20, Flora City of Ashland.

Melvin Prochaska to Stanley R. Prochaska, 32-15-06 E 1/2 NE 1/4; 29-15-06 SE 1/4 SE 1/4.