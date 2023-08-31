WAHOO- The Ashland-Greenwood Volleyball Team opened up the 2023 season with a road matchup at Class C-2 No. 9 Bishop Neumann on August 24. Despite a great effort put up by the Bluejays, they were swept by the Cavaliers in straights 19-25, 21-25 and then 14-25.

In the opening set, A-G fell behind 4-0 early on. This didn’t discourage the Bluejays who fought back within one at 5-4 after a kill from Tayva Burkey.

Midway through the first, Lauren Gerdes got a kill and Jadah Laughlin had an ace that trimmed A-G’s deficit down to 17-15.

Following those back-to-back points, the Cavaliers went on an 8-4 run to end the first with a six-point win.

It was not the best of starts for A-G in the second as they fell behind 6-4 in the early going. Neumann extended their lead out to 11-5 before Megan Rossell saw enough and called a timeout to get her team focused again.

The decision by Rossell worked out with Burkey and Craven getting kills and Laughlin registering a block that pulled the Bluejays back within two at 14-12.

A few plays later, Marley Glock got a block that helped tie the match up at 15 apiece. The score remained knotted up at 19 when Cracen came through with another timely kill.

Freshmen Brooke Thiele got the hot hand at the end of the set with a pair of big kills that propelled the Cavaliers to the four-point win and a 2-0 lead.

After battling so hard in the first two sets, the Bluejays dropped off a little bit with their play as they went on to lose by 11 points in the third.

Leading A-G with eight kills and four digs in the match was Bukey while Glock had five kills, one ace, two blocks and 15 digs. Ending up with four kills, 13 assists and 11 digs was Craven.

Also getting four kills to go along with eight digs was Jada Carson and both Gerdes and Laughlin picked up two kills and two blocks.

The Bluejays played at Ralston and then were at home against Class B No. 5 Waverly on August 28 and 29. They return home to take on Nebraska City at 7:00 p.m. on August 31 and then are at the Douglas County West Triangular starting at 9:00 a.m. on Sept. 2.