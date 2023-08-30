WEEPING WATER- It was a great start to the season for the Ashland-Greenwood Cross Country Teams at the Weeping Water Invite at the Cass County Fairgrounds on August 24. The Bluejays won both the boys and girls division of the meet with eight and ten points. This is also the first time in school history that A-G swept a cross country meet.

“The Weeping Water meet was a great way for us to start the season on a high note,” A-G Head Coach Logan Morris said. “Both teams ran well and competed. I am excited for us to build off of our confidence and continue to improve throughout the season.”

Elliot Gossin took home the gold medal in the boy’s race by clocking a 19:38.33. His time was over 15 seconds in front of the next finisher.

Coming in back-to-back in third and fourth place were Nick Wilhite and Cooper Maack. Taking third was Wilhite in a time of 20:12.45 and Maack came in fourth after posting a 20:28.63.

Sneaking just inside the top 15 in 15th place for the Bluejays was Jaxon Powell who ran a 23:02.85 followed by JT Pruitt in 23rd after posting a 24:45.11.

The final three runners for the A-G boys were Beau Nienaber, Jordan Blankers and Teddy Risney. Nienaber was the first to finish in 28th after posting a 26:00.61, Blankers was 34th and ran a 29:39.21 and Risney was right behind in 35th and clocked a 31:01.25.

In the girl’s competition, the Bluejays had only three runners. Due to this being a Class D Cross Country Meet, the scoring rules for D were in use, meaning only three runners are needed to score as a team.

Zoey Smith led the way for A-G by coming in second place and running a 23:09.06. Two spots back in fourth was Mira Comstock with a 24:40.05 and Audrey Whitehead took sixth place with a time of 27:34.53.

Winning the girl’s race was Dani Ahrens of Conestoga who got the line in 22:01.85.

Next up for the Bluejays is the Omaha Concordia Invite at 4:30 p.m. on August 31.