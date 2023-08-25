TEKAMAH- The Ashland-Greenwood Softball Team picked up an impressive 10-0 win over Tekamah-Herman to find the win column for the first time on the season on August 19. In the contest, the Bluejays racked up 11 hits and committed no errors.

Out of the gate, Ellie Milburn scored when Joslyn Sargent doubled to center field. A groundout by Sofia Dill and a double by Paige Comstock to left field plated two more runs and gave the Bluejays a 3-0 advantage.

The offense continued to click for A-G in the second when Sargent grounded out to second driving in Alexis Hasse. That was followed up by Bree Schefdore hitting an inside-the-park homer to right field that gave the Bluejays a 6-0 lead.

In the top of the third, Reese Fisher sent the ball over the fence in center out of the leadoff spot to push A-G out in front by seven.

With one runner on and one out in the fourth, Schefdore singled scoring Milburn. Later on, Ellie Stein singled to left field driving in two runs.

Finishing with two hits and three RBIs was Schefdore and Sargent and Stein both had one hit and two runs batted in. Knocking in one run apiece with at least one hit were Dill, Fisher and Comstock.

Throwing a four-inning no-hitter with 10 strikeouts was Dill.

The Bluejays had a tough task in their season opener when they welcomed Class B No. 5 Seward. A-G was not on their A game and committed eight errors in a 13-4 loss.

Trailing 5-0 in the bottom of the second, the Bluejays finally got on the board with one run. It was driven in by Kealie Riecken with a double to right field.

After being held scoreless in the third inning, A-G put up their final three runs of the contest in the fourth.

With one out, Dill reached base with a single to center and then was driven in when Milburn doubled to center. Three batters later, Schefdore singled to left field knocking in two runs and cutting the Bluejays deficit down to 9-4.

Seward expanded their lead out to nine runs in the end with four more runs scored in the top of the fifth inning.

Going two for three at the plate with two RBIs was Schefdore and Dill and Milburn both had at least one hit and drove in one run.

Fisher started the game and pitched one inning and gave up no earned runs. Coming on for four innings in relief with one earned run surrendered and three strikeouts was Dill.

A-G played Class C No. 4 Bishop Neumann and Platteview at home on August 21 and 22. They take on Freeman at 7:00 p.m. at home on August 24 and then are at the Blair Tournament starting at 9:00 a.m. on August 26.