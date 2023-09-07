RALSTON- In their first matchup against a Trailblazer Conference opponent, the Ashland-Greenwood Volleyball Team was able to earn a three-set sweep of Ralston on the road on August 28. In the match, the Bluejays finished with a .167 hitting percentage and the Rams were held to -.057 at the net.

In both sets one and three A-G was able to jump out to huge leads and never looked back as they won 25-15 and 25-18.

Things were much different in the second set with Ralston battling hard with the Bluejays. In the end, A-G was able to hold on to pull out the 25-23 set win.

Hitting double digits with 10 kills, 15 digs, three aces and one assist was Marley Glock. Raeghan Craven had six kills, 14 assists, eight digs and one ace.

All getting five kills were Jada Carson, Lauren Gerdes and Jadah Laughlin. On top of the kills, Carson had an ace and a block and Gerdes finished with two blocks.

Defensively, Tayva Burkey ended up with 12 assists and four digs.

The very next day, the Bluejays were in action in their home opener against a tough Waverly squad. A-G had no answer for the Class B No. 6 Vikings who knocked them off in straight sets 25-9, 25-15 and 25-13.

In the match, the Bluejays struggled at the net with a -.062 hitting percentage. Waverly on the other side had a .221 hitting percentage and dialed up 11 aces and 11 blocks.

Glock led A-G with six kills and 12 digs and Burkey had three kills, one ace and four digs. Both getting two kills were Laughlin and Gerdes.

Racking up 12 assists and 14 digs in the back row was Craven.

The Bluejays closed out their home stand with a game against Nebraska City on Aug. 31 with a three-set win by a final of 25-11, 25-13 and 25-17.

A-G started off strong with a kill from Marley Glock. That was followed up by Lauren Gerdes sending a ball to the floor off the right side.

Later in the first, Jada Carson came up with a kill on the left side. The Bluejays closed out a 14-point set win with another Gerdes kill and an ace from Reaghan Craven.

In the second, A-G raced out to a 9-4 lead with two kills and a block by Tayva Burkey. A pair of kills from Craven extended the Bluejays advantage out to 12-6.

Two aces from Ella Miller helped A-G pick up a 12-point victory in the second and move within one set of winning the match.

Things were a little bit different in the third with A-G falling behind 8-4. They battled back to tie the set with an ace from Alayna Olsen and a kill on the second touch by Craven.

That momentum the Bluejays gained midway through the third helped propel them to an eight-point set win and the match. Finishing things off with back-to-back kills were Burkey and Jadah Laughlin.