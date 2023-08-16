ASHLAND — There is a buzz in the air when it comes to the Ashland-Greenwood Volleyball Team entering the 2023 season. Behind a good group of seniors, the Bluejays look to improve upon their Subdistrict Final appearance from a year ago.

“We have a very amazing group of seniors that have shown a lot of leadership and have meant a lot of things to us,” A-G Head Coach Megan Rossel said. “They have really taken a lot of the younger girls under their wing and they are just a great group of kids who have worked really hard.”

Senior members for A-G in 2023 include Lauren Gerdes, Jadah Laughlin, Paige Williams, Taylor West and Adrianna Creed. The competitiveness of the senior girls will be crucial in the team finding their way throughout the year.

“They are competitive and they are just good people,” Rossel said. “I just have seen them bring out the best in a lot of people. I am also very excited to see Taylor West because she has been working her tail off and she could get a good opportunity to show what she is capable of.”

This season the Bluejays bring back quite a bit of experience from a group that went 15-16 a season ago. The players they will be looking to replace are middle hitter Presley Harms and libero Jenna Grell.

Having so much leadership back will only help the younger girls on the court who will be getting their first significant varsity minutes.

“Experience is really huge because, the more experience the girls on the court have, it’s only going to help the girls who do not have as much experience,” Rossel said. “They will be able to give those younger girls tips to help them and support them and I think the group we have right now does such a good job of that.”

For the third year in a row, A-G will be Class C-1. The big change for the Bluejays will be they will play an entirely new schedule as the school makes the jump from the Capitol Conference to the Trailblazer this year.

A more Class B heavy lineup doesn’t worry Rossel who believes the program has always tried to play one of the tougher schedules in their class.

“We’ve always had a tough schedule, but I think moving to the Trailblazer will make us even more competitive,” Rossel said. “I just feel like when you put yourself in a situation where there are a lot of challenges upfront at the beginning of the season, you only get better by the end. You have that experience and you have been through it. Once postseason hits that is where it shines the most.”

Led by Marley Glock and Gerdes who paced the team in kills a year ago, Rossel believes that A-G will be tough upfront at the net. The determination on how successful the Bluejays can be is how well they stay in system and can serve the ball.

“This group needs to have confidence in themselves and trust each other,” Rossel said. “We have a lot of pretty good hitters, it’s going to come down to if we can really key in on our defense and serve receive. If we can do that, I think we are going to be a pretty good dang team.”

A-G has a varsity scrimmage at 6 p.m. on Aug. 17. They will then host a jamboree triangular with Grand Island Central Catholic and Gretna East on Aug. 19. The first game for the Bluejays is at noon against GICC and then then they play the Griffons at 2 p.m.