ASHLAND- The Ashland-Greenwood Softball Team proved why they are one of the best in Class C when they took on Bishop Neumann at home on August 21. A Cavalier offense that had scored 50 runs in their first three games was held in check by Sofia Dill in a 3-0 shutout victory.

All the runs for the Bluejays came in the bottom of the second.

The inning started with Reese Fisher getting walked followed by Paige Comstock singling to center field. Two batters later, Kealie Riecken put a ball in play to third base which resulted in an error that drove in two.

With Riecken on third base, Alexis Hasse hit a sacrifice fly to right field that drove her in and extended A-G’s edge out to three runs.

Usually, Neumann is known for their ability to make great comebacks, but that wasn’t going to happen with Dill on the mound. She pitched seven innings, gave up no earned runs and retired 14 batters on strikes.

Finishing with one hit and two runs batted in was Riecken and Hasse ended up with one RBI.

The following day, A-G dialed up another shutout when they took on Platteview. Reese Fisher was able to throw a one-hitter against the Trojans which helped the Bluejays get the 8-0 victory.

Most of the damage done by A-G came in the first inning of play when they pushed across five runs.

After Ellie Milburn reached base on an error, Joselyn Sargent drove her in with a triple to center. She would also get home making it 2-0 when Schefdore singled to right field.

A single from Fisher in the infield, a double by Comstock to left field and an error on a hit by Stein scored three more runs and put the Bluejays ahead 5-0 in the early going.

Leading by six two innings later in the third, Stein and Kealie Riecken came up with back-to-back singles that produced the final two runs of the contest for A-G.

Producing one hit and two RBIs to lead the offense was Stein. All getting at least one hit and driving in one run apiece were Sargent, Schefdore, Fisher, Comstock and Riecken.

Pitching five innings, giving up no earned runs and striking out 10 batters in the circle was Fisher.

The Bluejays had their final home game of the week when they took on a solid Freeman squad on August 24. On this day, the Falcons were no match for A-G in a 10-0 defeat.

From the start, the Bluejays offense was hot putting up three runs in the first and two runs in the third. This all led up to the bottom of the fourth where A-G scored five runs to win the game by run rule.

Freeman’s pitching got away from them in the fourth with four walks to make it 6-0. This set up Fisher to smack a grand slam to center which helped the Bluejays win in walk-off fashion.

Driving in five runs on three hits was Fisher and Dill had two hits and two runs batted in. Both driving in one run apiece were Schefdore and Comstock.