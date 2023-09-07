ARLINGTON- Another masterpiece from Sofia Dill on the mound resulted in a 7-0 win for the Class C No. 2 Ashland-Greenwood Softball Team over Arlington on August 29. In the contest, Dill had 20 strikeouts and just missed out on her third no-hitter of the year with the Eagles getting one hit.

In the top of the second, the Bluejay’s first scoring opportunity arose when Paige Comstock was walked and Dill reached base on an error. A double from Ellie Stein to left field knocked in Comstock and gave A-G a 1-0 lead.

Alexis Hasse and Ellie Milburn hit a double and a single to center which added three more runs in the inning and got the Bluejays out to a four-run advantage.

No more runs were scored until the top of the sixth when Milburn tripled to center knocking in Alexis Hasse. In the next at-bat, Millburn got home with a single to the shortstop from Joslyn Sargent that increased the A-G edge to 6-0.

The final run for the Bluejays came in the top of the seventh with two outs when Taylor Downing crossed home after a double to left field by Alainey McAdams.

Coming through with two hits and two RBIs were Milburn and Hasse. Getting at least one hit and driving in one run for A-G were Sargent, Stein and Alainey McAdams.

A day earlier, the Bluejays fell short 6-2 to Omaha Skutt Catholic in a home game on August 28. It was a one-run contest all the way up until the seventh when the Skyhawks struck for two runs.

Finishing with two hits and one run batted in was Reese Fisher. The sophomore also started the game on the mound and pitched 4.2 innings, gave up three earned runs and set down six batters on strikes.

In relief, Dill went 2.1 innings, gave up three earned runs and had three strikeouts.