MEAD — When clean-up efforts began at AltEn, a 115,000-ton question hung in the air — how could the mountain of pesticide-contaminated solid waste be removed?

After months of planning, Bill Butler and Don Gunster — engineers from NewFields, the company hired to lead the AltEn clean-up — think they have the answer.

At the Aug. 15 Saunders County Board of Supervisors meeting, Butler and Gunster presented a plan that they think can work to safely remove the 115,000 tons of contaminated wet distiller’s grain — or wet cake — stockpiled on the northwest edge of the AltEn property.

If the plan — which has been approved by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy — works, the wet cake will take a new form and find a new home at the Pheasant Point Landfill near Bennington.

By November, Butler said the hope is that 24,000 tons of the waste will be hauled to the landfill after undergoing a solidification process. As is, the wet cake has a spongy texture.

“The whole purpose is to reduce the moisture content, eliminate any free liquids that were in it and give it physical strength so it can be safely transported and disposed of at the landfill,” Butler said. “You need something with some physical strength properties to be able to place in the landfill so you don’t have slope failure.”

Solidification begins by running the wet cake through a “pug mill” mixer, which will blend the wet cake with bentonite, a clay-based material whose purpose in this context is to reduce moisture content.

Once the wet cake exits the pug mill, it will be loaded, one truck at a time, to be hauled to the landfill. By that point, the material will be considered non-hazardous and landfill-ready, Butler said.

Several precautions will be taken to avoid spreading contaminants during truck transportation to the landfill, Butler said. Each truck is to be lined with a polyethylene film that will be wrapped “like a burrito,” he said. The top of the trucks will be tarped as well.

“We don’t want that errant hunk of wet cake dropping onto the road,” he said.

Before the trucks leave the site, they’ll drive through a wheel wash, and each truck will be inspected before being given the green light. Butler said he expects up to 60 trucks per day will come and go from AltEn.

“If everything goes smooth, we’ll hit the 24,000 tons,” Butler said. “But if we have some things that slow us up, then we may not hit the 24,000 tons.”

Butler clarified that the wet cake solidification and removal process is a pilot program — clues as to how to speed up or improve the process could come throughout the first phase of removal. He also said the work will have to shut down in the winter months when the wet cake freezes.

Until then, the odor surrounding AltEn could be more pungent than neighbors have gotten used to.

“When we move the wet cake, it’s going to increase the level of odors, and there’s nothing we can do about that,” Butler said.

But he said the material will receive a daily coat of posi-shell — the mortar-like substance that has covered the wet cake piles for over a year — and an odor shell. Six air quality monitors are also set up around the site to watch out for particles like ammonia and hydrogen sulfide.

“We just want to make sure that we’re not creating a problem beyond the property boundary,” Butler said.

Butler and Gunster provided other updates to the clean-up efforts at AltEn, reporting that 49 million gallons of contaminated wastewater has been treated, up from about 31 million in May. About 30 million of those gallons have been applied to farm properties within a four-mile radius of the facility.

After hesitation at first, farmers have been open to having the treated water applied to their grounds. The water is loaded with nitrogen, an aid to flowering plants, Butler said.

“All the farmers are very much interested in getting this water,” he said.

Two 100,000-square-foot hoop buildings on the site were filled with debris, including heaps of unused treated seed. That seed is now being hauled to a waste energy facility in Oklahoma, Butler said, where it is being burned and converted to energy.