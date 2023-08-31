BLAIR- Things continue to move in the right direction for the Ashland-Greenwood Softball Team who went 3-0 and got third place at the Blair Invite on August 26. Two of the three wins for the Bluejays at the tournament came against Class A opponents.

One of the tougher games for A-G came in their second time out against Omaha Westside. The Bluejays built an early lead and were able to hold on for a 6-5 victory.

Out of the gate, Ellie Milburn singled to center and Joselyn Sargent was walked. A wild pitch and a groundout scored both baserunners and gave A-G the early 2-0 advantage.

With two runners on and one out in the third, Reese Fisher singled to center driving in Milburn. This was followed up with Paige Comstock putting down a squeeze bunt that drove in Bree Schefdore and extended the A-G edge out to 4-0.

Stein capped off the inning with a single to center that scored two more runs and put the Bluejays in front by six.

The Warriors started on the comeback trail with two runs in the bottom of the third. They added three more runs in the fourth and pulled within one of A-G.

With the game on the line, the pitching and defense for the Bluejays stiffened up as they held on for a one-run victory.

Coming up with one hit and two RBIs was Stein. All getting at least one hit and driving in one run were Schefdore, Fisher and Comstock.

Starting the game and pitching three innings, giving up four earned runs and striking out three batters was Fisher. Sofia Dill went two innings in relief and gave up one earned run and had four strikeouts.

To close the tournament out, A-G battled Fremont in the third-place game. In an extra-inning thriller, the Bluejays knocked off the Tigers 5-2.

With the score tied at 2-2 in the eighth and one out, Comstock drove in the go ahead run with a single to right field. Next up was Dill who hit a three-run homer to center which gave A-G a three-run lead.

Dill kept Fremont in check in the bottom of the eighth with two pop outs and a strikeout.

On the mound, Fisher pitched four innings, gave up one earned run and struck out six batters as the starter. In relief, Dill went four innings, allowed no runs and piled up six strikeouts.

Pacing the Bluejays with two hits and two RBIs was Dill while Comstock, Fisher and Sargent all had at least one hit and one run batted in.

To open up the tournament, A-G went to their ace Dill on the mound against Cozad. The sophomore didn’t disappoint and had 13 strikeouts in five innings of work in an 8-0 win over the Haymakers.

Driving in one run apiece for the Bluejays in the shutout victory were Riecken, Fisher and Sargent.

This week A-G played Omaha Skutt Catholic on August 29 at home and then were at Arlington on August 30. The Bluejays have another road game at Beatrice at 6:30 p.m. on August 31 and then will be at the Waverly triangular at Lawson Park starting at 9:00 a.m. on Sept. 2.