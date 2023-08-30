COLUMBUS- It’s how you respond when things aren’t going your way that matters the most. The Class C-1 No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood Football Team proved this with a 28-3 win over Class C-1 No. 10 Columbus Lakeview on August 25 in the season opener on the road.

Out of the gate, the Bluejays fell behind 3-0 after fumbling the ball away on their first possession. Instead of hanging their heads about what happened, A-G answered back with 319 yards of total offense while holding the Vikings to just 147 yards.

“We couldn’t probably start the game off with more adversity than with a fumble, but I love how our kids responded with resiliency and didn’t let the adversity phase them,” A-G Head Coach Ryan Thompson said. “I felt like the kids then took over and got in a groove and didn’t look back. We would have loved to play a little cleaner football in the second half, but we are proud of the team and they should be proud of what they accomplished. We are excited to get back together and prepare for Wahoo.”

Following the turnover that resulted in three points for Lakeview, the Bluejays got back to work offensively and marched the ball down the field. The long drive was capped off with a two-yard touchdown run from Drake Zimmerman and then an extra point from Payden Alexander.

Finding the end zone one more time before the end of the quarter was the quarterback Dan Jacobsen who broke free for a 10-yard score. Following Alexander’s extra point, A-G led 14-3 going to the second quarter.

After scoring with his feet in the first, Jacobsen threw a 14-yard touchdown strike to Aidan Washburn to begin the second.

The Bluejays scored one more time in the game when Zimmerman rushed for his second touchdown, this time from 21 yards out. Alexander knocked through his fourth extra point of the night to give A-G a 25-point lead at the break.

In the second half, it was the Bluejays defense who stole the show as they held the Vikings off the scoreboard.

Lakeview only had one possession where they drove deep into A-G territory. As the Vikings got closer to the goal line, the defense stiffened up for A-G and ended up turning them over on downs.

Throwing for 148 yards and one touchdown was Jacobsen. He also rushed for 12 yards and one score.

Hauling in two catches for 45 yards was Thomas Spears and Cal Kissinger had one grab for 44 yards. Coming up with one catch for 14 yards and a touchdown was Washburn.

On the ground, Zimmerman was very effective with 87 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Rushing for 21 yards off of three carries was Garett Turner.

Defensively, Austyn Cote racked up 13 tackles and Spears had seven. Getting six tackles was Tobin Engelhard and Cael Smith had five tackles.

Next up for the Bluejays is a showdown with Class C-1 No. 7 Wahoo at home at 7:00 p.m. on Sept. 1. The Warriors knocked off the defending Class C-1 State Champions Pierce 23-6 in their first game of the year.