Valparaiso American Legion Auxiliary News Nov 2, 2026 Nov 2, 2026 Updated Nov 3, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The meeting of the Valparaiso American Legion, Unit 371, was held on Oct. 12th, 2026.kAmec >6>36CD A2:5 E96:C J62C=J 5F6D D@ 72C] p =6EE6C 7C@> E96 5:DEC:4E AC6D:56?E H2D C625] %96 s:DEC:4E f u2== #@F?5 FA H2D 96=5 :? w@H6==D] %96J H2?E 6G6CJ@?6 E@ DE2CE H62C:?8 C65 D9:CED @? uC:52JD 7@C 6G6CJ@?6 E92E :D 56A=@J65]k^AmkAm|2C86 $F49J 2EE6?565 E96 r@F?EJ r@?G6?E:@? :? r652C q=F77D]k^AmkAmp {68:@? qC62<72DE 2?5 2 "F:=E @7 '2=@C H2D AC6D6?E65 E@ |2C< q@@E9 @? ~4E] `g]k^Am kAm}@G] f :D 2 >@?E9=J >62= D6CG:?8 DE62<6EE6D]k^Am People are also reading… Nebraska quarterback recruit confirms commitment to Husker football Nebraska election results: Governor, Congress, Legislature and ballot issues Mark Martinez unseats Aaron Hanson as next Douglas County sheriff Family, fraternity rally around UNL grad who collapsed at KC marathon Go Find It! Nebraska 35-year-old Lincoln man accused of sexually abusing young girl Social media reacts to Nebraska's devastating loss to Washington Nebraska volleyball announces start time for senior night match Nebraska volleyball's Bergen Reilly named Big Ten Setter of the Week Mullin: Diving into the upsets, surprise results of first round playoff football Railway shortcut gave Gretna life and doomed old Forest City Which school has the best mascot? Vote for your favorite How to watch Nebraska football vs. Washington: Time, TV channel Week 9 looks like college football’s calm before the storm. Don’t believe it Bergan, Yutan moving on in high school football playoffs kAm}@G] h :D @FC '6E6C2?D s2J !@E=F4< H:E9 >66E:?8D E@ 7@==@H]k^AmkAm}@G] `` :D E96 '6E6C2?D s2J !C@8C2> 2E #2J>@?5 r6?EC2= w:89 $49@@= DE2CE:?8 2E h 2>]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Nebraska quarterback recruit confirms commitment to Husker football A Nebraska quarterback commit issued a statement after a major roster announcement for the 2027 season. Election 2026 Nebraska election results: Governor, Congress, Legislature and ballot issues Check out results from some of Nebraska’s biggest races, including contests for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House and the state Legislature, a… Mark Martinez unseats Aaron Hanson as next Douglas County sheriff Mark Martinez defeated incumbent Sheriff Aaron Hanson in the Douglas County sheriff’s race after campaigning on changes to the office’s operations. Family, fraternity rally around UNL grad who collapsed at KC marathon On Oct. 17, Brayan Van Meter was nearing the end of the race when he unexpectedly collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during the 40th annua… Sponsored Go Find It! Nebraska Content by Go Find It! Nebraska. Discover the off-road and roadside Nebraska hot spots that foodies, history buffs, outdoor enthusiasts, sport…