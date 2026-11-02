CWC luncheon set for Tuesday Nov 2, 2026 Nov 2, 2026 Updated Nov 3, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Christian Women's Connection will meet at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Word of Hope Lutheran Church, 157 S. 22nd St., in Ashland.kAm%96 8F6DE DA62<6C :D z2C6? p?56CD@? @7 |:??6E@?<2[ |:??6D@E2] $96 H:== D92C6 QuC@> s2C<?6DD E@ {:89E]Qk^AmkAmq2D<6ED @C 32<65 8@@5D 2C6 H6=4@>6 7@C @FC 2??F2= 7F?5\C2:D6C $:=6?E pF4E:@?] !C@4665D 8@ E@ $E@?64C@7E |:?:DEC:6D]k^AmkAm{F?49 42E6C65 3J z2C6? qC2J7:6=5] !=62D6 42== 7@C C6D6CG2E:@?Di s63C2 c_a\ccb\h`he @C |2CJ c_a\cg_\bbce] r@DE :D S`a 2== :?4=FD:G6] !=62D6 =6E E96 C68:DEC2E:@? 56D< <?@H :7 J@F 2C6 2 7:CDE\E:>6C 7@C 7C66 C68:DEC2E:@?] q23JD:EE:?8 :D AC@G:565 H:E9 AC:@C ?@E:7:42E:@?]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Nebraska quarterback recruit confirms commitment to Husker football A Nebraska quarterback commit issued a statement after a major roster announcement for the 2027 season. Election 2026 Nebraska election results: Governor, Congress, Legislature and ballot issues Check out results from some of Nebraska’s biggest races, including contests for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House and the state Legislature, a… Mark Martinez unseats Aaron Hanson as next Douglas County sheriff Mark Martinez defeated incumbent Sheriff Aaron Hanson in the Douglas County sheriff’s race after campaigning on changes to the office’s operations. Sponsored Go Find It! Nebraska Content by Go Find It! Nebraska. Discover the off-road and roadside Nebraska hot spots that foodies, history buffs, outdoor enthusiasts, sport… Family, fraternity rally around UNL grad who collapsed at KC marathon On Oct. 17, Brayan Van Meter was nearing the end of the race when he unexpectedly collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during the 40th annua…