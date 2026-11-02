Spotlight Ashland city adminstrator is a finalist for Blair job Nov 2, 2026 20 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ashland City Administrator Jessica Quady is one of two finalists in the City of Blair’s search for a new city administrator.kAm"F25J 3C:?8D >@C6 E92? aa J62CD @7 >F?:4:A2= 8@G6C?>6?E 6IA6C:6?46 H:E9 E96 r:EJ @7 pD9=2?5[ H96C6 D96 3682? 96C 42C66C :? pAC:= a__c 2?5 92D D6CG65 2D r:EJ p5>:?:DEC2E@C D:?46 |2C49 a__f[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 r:EJ @7 q=2:C]k^AmkAm%9C@F89@FE 96C E6?FC6[ "F25J 92D @G6CD66? >F?:4:A2= @A6C2E:@?D[ 7:?2?4:2= >2?286>6?E[ DEC2E68:4 A=2??:?8[ 64@?@>:4 56G6=@A>6?E[ 2?5 D:8?:7:42?E 4@>>F?:EJ :?7C2DECF4EFC6 :?G6DE>6?ED[ E96 C6=62D6 DE2E65] w6C 6IA6C:6?46 :?4=F56D >2?28:?8 >2;@C 42A:E2= :>AC@G6>6?E AC@;64ED DF49 2D 2 ?6H AF3=:4 =:3C2CJ[ H2DE6H2E6C EC62E>6?E 724:=:EJ[ >F?:4:A2= H6==D[ H2E6C E@H6C[ 2?5 ?F>6C@FD C64C62E:@?2= 2?5 EC2?DA@CE2E:@? :>AC@G6>6?ED]k^Am People are also reading… Nebraska quarterback recruit confirms commitment to Husker football Noah Wyle named People's 2026 Sexiest Man Alive Go Find It! Nebraska OPPD president resigns from utility for 'wonderful opportunity' Social media reacts to Nebraska's devastating loss to Washington What set Pat McAfee off at Utah? He reveals what happened behind the scenes Which school has the best mascot? Vote for your favorite Family, fraternity rally around UNL grad who collapsed at KC marathon Mullin: Diving into the upsets, surprise results of first round playoff football Railway shortcut gave Gretna life and doomed old Forest City How to watch Nebraska football vs. Washington: Time, TV channel Ohio State, Georgia facing upsets? College football bold predictions for Week 9 Railyard security guard charged after alleged assault following Nebraska-Oregon game Week 9 looks like college football’s calm before the storm. Don’t believe it College football Fraud Alert: BYU guilty, but what about Indiana, UCLA? kAm$96 92D 6IE6?D:G6 6IA6C:6?46 4@==23@C2E:?8 H:E9 6=64E65 @77:4:2=D[ @G6CD66:?8 >F?:4:A2= 3F586ED[ 2?5 32=2?4:?8 4@>>F?:EJ 8C@HE9 H:E9 E96 AC6D6CG2E:@? @7 D>2==\E@H? 492C24E6C] !C:@C E@ 96C 2AA@:?E>6?E 2D r:EJ p5>:?:DEC2E@C :? a__f[ D96 D6CG65 E96 r:EJ @7 pD9=2?5 2D 4:EJ 4=6C<[ EC62DFC6C[ 2?5 46>6E6CJ D6IE@? 368:??:?8 :? a__c]k^AmkAm$96 9@=5D 2 q2496=@C @7 $4:6?46 :? qFD:?6DD p5>:?:DEC2E:@? H:E9 2 4@?46?EC2E:@? :? u:?2?46 7C@> (2J?6 $E2E6 r@==686 2?5 :D 24E:G6=J :?G@=G65 :? AC@76DD:@?2= @C82?:K2E:@?D[ :?4=F5:?8 E96 }63C2D<2 r:EJ^r@F?EJ |2?286CVD pDD@4:2E:@? 2?5 E96 x?E6C?2E:@?2= r:EJ^r@F?EJ |2?286>6?E pDD@4:2E:@?]k^Am kAmu@==@H:?8 E96 4@>A=6E:@? @7 E96 7:?2= :?E6CG:6HD 2?5 6G2=F2E:@? AC@46DD[ E96 r:EJ @7 q=2:C :D 6IA64E65 E@ 4@?D:56C 2?5 2AAC@G6 E96:C D6=64E:@? @? }@G] ac]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Nebraska quarterback recruit confirms commitment to Husker football A Nebraska quarterback commit issued a statement after a major roster announcement for the 2027 season. Noah Wyle named People's 2026 Sexiest Man Alive People magazine has announced its Sexiest Man Alive for 2026, and he’s been making fans’ hearts flutter for decades. Sponsored Go Find It! Nebraska Content by Go Find It! Nebraska. Discover the off-road and roadside Nebraska hot spots that foodies, history buffs, outdoor enthusiasts, sport… OPPD president resigns from utility for 'wonderful opportunity' Javier Fernandez, Omaha Public Power District’s president and CEO, is leaving the utility, according to an internal announcement Wednesday. Social media reacts to Nebraska's devastating loss to Washington Nebraska football lost to the Washington Huskies 17-10 on Saturday night. Nebraska led until the fourth quarter but, for the third straight ga…