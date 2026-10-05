Christian Women's Connection to meet Oct. 13 Oct 5, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Christian Women's Connection will meet at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Word of Hope Lutheran Church, 157 S. 22nd St. AshlandkAm%96 8F6DE DA62<6C :D r:?5J rFCC6? @7 {6I:?8E@?] $96 H:== D92C6 Q(92E x7]]]nQ]k^AmkAm$A64:2= 762EFC6i =@42= 2CE:DE p=:DD2 w2?D6? H:== 5:DA=2J D@>6 @7 96C 2CE 2?5 :==FDEC2E:@?D 7C@> E96 49:=5C6?VD DE@CJ Qv6@C86 E96 |@FD6]Qk^AmkAm{F?49 42E6C65 3J z2C6? qC2J7:6=5]k^AmkAm!=62D6 42== 7@C C6D6CG2E:@?Di s63C2 c_a\ccb\h`he @C |2CJ c_a\cg_\bbcej S`a 2== :?4=FD:G6] !=62D6 =6E E96 C68:DEC2E:@? 56D< <?@H :7 J@F 2C6 2 7:CDE\E:>6C 7@C 7C66 C68:DEC2E:@?] q23JD:EE:?8 :D AC@G:565 H:E9 AC:@C ?@E:7:42E:@?]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 43-year-old dies in fatal crash south of Lincoln Shortly before noon Sunday, two vehicles collided at the intersection of South 82nd Street and Roca Road, according to a news release from the… How to watch Nebraska football vs. Maryland: Time, TV channel Nebraska hosts Maryland at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 3 for the 2026 homecoming game. The Huskers are coming off a 31-13 victory over Michigan S… USA TODAY Sports bowl projections unchanged for Nebraska football USA TODAY Sports released its week five college football bowl projections on Tuesday. Omaha floods leave some 84th Street businesses facing a ‘wet, sloppy mess’ For The Wild Birds and Dollar Tree both closed Thursday after floodwaters swept into their stores near 84th and Center. How to watch Nebraska volleyball vs. Maryland: Time, TV channel The Nebraska volleyball team (14-0, 3-0) remains on the road for a Saturday night showdown with the Maryland Terrapins (11-3, 1-2). This will …