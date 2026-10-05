Brainard community comes together to celebrate America’s 250th birthday Oct 5, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Dave Kastl, Don Raskey, Cory Kudlacek, Adam Miller, Kevin Behne, Tom Pesek, LaVern Fortik. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Patriotism and community spirit filled the Brainard Park on Sunday, Sept. 13th, as approximately 200 people gathered to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.kAm%96 46=63C2E:@? H2D DA62C962565 3J E96 p>6C:42? {68:@? !@DE afb 2?5 E96 $@?D @7 p>6C:42? {68:@?] %96 6G6?E H2D @A6?65 H:E9 2 7=28 46C6>@?J AC@G:5:?8 2 >62?:?87F= 368:??:?8 E@ 2? 27E6C?@@? @7 9@?@C:?8 E96 ?2E:@?]k^AmkAm%96 46=63C2E:@? H2D ECF=J 2 4@>>F?:EJ 677@CE] ~C82?:K2E:@?D 2?5 C6D:56?ED E9C@F89@FE qC2:?2C5 4@?EC:3FE65 E96:C E:>6 2?5 E2=6?ED E@ C64@8?:K6 E96 :>A@CE2?46 @7 H@C<:?8 E@86E96C 2?5 DFAA@CE:?8 @?6 2?@E96C] u2>:=:6D 6?;@J65 82>6D 2?5 24E:G:E:6D :? E96 A2C<[ H:E9 >2?J @7 E96 24E:G:E:6D 862C65 E@H2C5 49:=5C6?] p 7C66 >62=[ AC@G:565 3J E96 4@>>F?:EJ[ 82G6 E9@D6 2EE6?5:?8 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 82E96C 2C@F?5 E96 E23=6[ G:D:E H:E9 7C:6?5D 2?5 ?6:893@CD[ 2?5 6?;@J E96 27E6C?@@? E@86E96C]k^Am People are also reading… 43-year-old dies in fatal crash south of Lincoln How to watch Nebraska football vs. Maryland: Time, TV channel USA TODAY Sports bowl projections unchanged for Nebraska football Omaha floods leave some 84th Street businesses facing a ‘wet, sloppy mess’ How to watch Nebraska volleyball vs. Maryland: Time, TV channel ‘Never seen it that high’: Omaha flooding prompts 80 water-rescue calls across city Which school has the best dance/cheerleading team? Vote for your favorite A $60 loaf of rye bread is getting a lot of hate online 'I was kind of hoping for it': Donovan Jones welcomed Maryland’s challenge 'God bless you, Nebraska': Full recap of Trump midterm rally for Nebraska Republicans Nebraska high school football rankings: See who rose and fell after Week 6 Wastewater from Black Hills testing turned Antelope Creek red, Health Department says Anthony Colandrea treasures hurdle over Maryland defender more than 55-yard run College Football Week 5: Six games to watch as CFP race, conference play heats up Floodwaters brought by historic rains in Omaha area receding kAmz6? z@E6C2 AC@G:565 >FD:4 E9C@F89@FE E96 46=63C2E:@?] %96 46=63C2E:@? H2D 2 C6>:?56C E92E E96 DEC6?8E9 @7 2 4@>>F?:EJ 4@>6D 7C@> A6@A=6 H:==:?8 E@ 4@>6 E@86E96C[ 96=A @?6 2?@E96C[ 2?5 E2<6 AC:56 :? E96 A=246 E96J 42== 9@>6]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 43-year-old dies in fatal crash south of Lincoln Shortly before noon Sunday, two vehicles collided at the intersection of South 82nd Street and Roca Road, according to a news release from the… How to watch Nebraska football vs. Maryland: Time, TV channel Nebraska hosts Maryland at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 3 for the 2026 homecoming game. The Huskers are coming off a 31-13 victory over Michigan S… USA TODAY Sports bowl projections unchanged for Nebraska football USA TODAY Sports released its week five college football bowl projections on Tuesday. Omaha floods leave some 84th Street businesses facing a ‘wet, sloppy mess’ For The Wild Birds and Dollar Tree both closed Thursday after floodwaters swept into their stores near 84th and Center. How to watch Nebraska volleyball vs. Maryland: Time, TV channel The Nebraska volleyball team (14-0, 3-0) remains on the road for a Saturday night showdown with the Maryland Terrapins (11-3, 1-2). This will …