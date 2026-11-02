Highway 92 to close near Yutan Nov 2, 2026 15 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beginning Monday, Nov. 9, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway will close Nebraska Highway 92 near Yutan.kAm%96 4=@DFC6 :D D4965F=65 E@ 368:? 2E g 2]>] @? }@G] h[ 2?5 4@?E:?F6 E9C@F89 b A]>] %9FCD52J[ }@G] `a] q}$u H:== A@DE 2 56E@FC AC:@C E@ E96 4=@DFC6 FE:=:K:?8 &$\ff[ }\ec 2?5 &$\afd]k^AmkAm%96 4C@DD:?8 C6A=246>6?E :D 36:?8 5@?6 3J q}$u] u@==@H E96 >2C<65 56E@FC] (@C< :D 2?E:4:A2E65 E@ E2<6 7@FC 52JD]k^AmkAm|@E@C:DED 2C6 C6>:?565 E@ 5C:G6 42FE:@FD=J :? 2?5 ?62C H@C< K@?6D[ E@ 3F4<=6 FA[ 2?5 AFE A9@?6D 5@H?]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Nebraska quarterback recruit confirms commitment to Husker football A Nebraska quarterback commit issued a statement after a major roster announcement for the 2027 season. Noah Wyle named People's 2026 Sexiest Man Alive People magazine has announced its Sexiest Man Alive for 2026, and he’s been making fans’ hearts flutter for decades. Sponsored Go Find It! Nebraska Content by Go Find It! Nebraska. Discover the off-road and roadside Nebraska hot spots that foodies, history buffs, outdoor enthusiasts, sport… OPPD president resigns from utility for 'wonderful opportunity' Javier Fernandez, Omaha Public Power District’s president and CEO, is leaving the utility, according to an internal announcement Wednesday. Which school has the best mascot? Vote for your favorite Cast your vote in Hometown Showdown, a recurring reader-voting series built around local pride, school spirit and friendly rivalries.