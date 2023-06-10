Erin Eliz Strunk, M: 402-598-1504, erin.strunk@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Every so often a property is presented to the market that serves as inspiration to begin a new chapter in your life! A property that allows you to embrace the beauty of a lush tree line & glowing sunsets. With 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and over 3,700 finished square feet, you will find space for it all in this transitionally designed ranch style home. The primary suite + 2 additional bedrooms + 2 bathrooms and an open concept living/dining areas are located on the main floor. The walkout lower level features 3 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms, a wet bar and second living/dining area. Whether you enjoy a covered porch in the front or prefer to sit out back near the trees you may have it all! This property has been pre-inspected for your peace of mind & is ready for new ownership!