6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $759,000

Location! Location! New Construction ranch-must see! 5 car garage and oversized lot! This home has a large open main level with vaulted ceilings and a modernfarmhouse feel. White cabinet kitchen with quartz countertops, gas range, double ovens plus extra beverage/wine fridge. Tons of naturallight looking out onto covered patio. Real hardwood floors in family room and kitchen. Primary bedroom on one side of the home whichalso has vaulted ceilings and TWO walk in closets with a large walk in shower. Laundry room is accessible from primary closet! Twoadditional bedrooms on other side of home, both with fantastic closets and easy bathroom access. Finished basement with large bar andfamily room, perfect for entertaining! 3 additional bedrooms and bathroom. Over 2000 sq feet on main level- fantastic home waiting foryou! Photos are of previously built home.