Amy Wiechmann, M: 402-718-6644, amy.wiechmann@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Welcome home to this better than new PRE-INSPECTED walkout ranch! The main floor showcases an open floor plan ideal for families and entertaining. Dazzling kitchen boasts a walk in pantry, expansive island and stainless steel GE appliances. Upscale LVT floors and custom light fixtures add an extra bit of wow to the living, kitchen, and dining areas. Primary bedroom with en suite featuring a double vanity, large walk in tile shower and walk in closet. You will love the finished lower level with well equipped wet bar, fireplace, great room, and three bedrooms all with walk in closets. Enjoy evenings on the covered deck complete with cedar plank ceiling. The lot backs to a quiet tree line with no neighbors. Home includes Sonos speaker system and security system.
6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $715,000
