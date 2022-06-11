6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $699,900

Shelli Klemke, M: 402-650-2609, shelli.klemke@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/shelli.klemke - Location! Location! New Construction ranch-must see! This home has a large open main level with vaulted ceilings and a modern farmhouse feel. White cabinet kitchen with quartz countertops, gas range, double ovens plus extra beverage/wine fridge. Tons of natural light looking out onto covered patio. Real hardwood floors in family room and kitchen. Primary bedroom on one side of the home which also has vaulted ceilings and TWO walk in closets with a large walk in shower. Laundry room is accessible from primary closet! Two additional bedrooms on other side of home, both with fantastic closets and easy bathroom access. Finished basement with large bar and family room, perfect for entertaining! 3 additional bedrooms and bathroom. Walkout basement to great backyard. Over 2000 sq feet on main level- fantastic home waiting for you!Photos are of previously completed home.