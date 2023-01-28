Staci Mueller, M: 402-699-0067, staci.mueller@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Be ready to be impressed in this gorgeous new construction ranch home by Danielson Homes! This 6-bedroom walkout floorplan boasts on-trend details around every corner from custom lighting and mirrors down to every fixture. Home features vaulted ceilings on the main, wide plank European white oak wood floors, custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, walk-in pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy spacious bedrooms throughout that could dual as additional office space or exercise room. Plus, huge lower level complete with wet bar and plenty of room for entertaining. Call for details or to tour a completed home. Pictures are from a a similar completed home.
6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $699,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two longtime members of Nebraska football’s medical and training staff are no longer with the program.
ASHLAND – Five years after a group of tenants and the owner of a local mobile home park fought to keep the residential neighborhood open when …
LINCOLN – The big-thinking proposal to create a new 4,000-acre lake between Omaha and Lincoln is still on track, but also on pause pending a f…
WAHOO – There was laughter, but there were also moments of quiet reflection as five local men were honored for their military service.
Billboards have been installed in Lincoln and one is set to be installed in Columbus this week.
OMAHA – For the second time on the season, the Cedar Bluffs girls basketball team found the win column when they knocked off Boys Town 44-39 o…
A TikTok captured in a Lincoln nail salon has gone viral, garnering over 16 million views on the social media platform.
Volunteers and law enforcement agencies are searching on the ground and from the air for the elderly couple that was reported missing nearly two weeks ago.
OMAHA – The Omaha Public Power District Board heard an update on solar projects during its Jan. 19 monthly board meeting.
DISTRICT COURT