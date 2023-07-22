Jamie Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2534, jamie.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Joan from Hildy Homes. She is your source of calm in a chaotic world. With 3,743 finished sq ft., including 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a large open concept main level with 10’ ceilings and a three car oversized garage, she knows what you need. The primary suite includes a spa-like bathroom with a soaking tub and large walk in shower that will make you think you are on vacation. And if that’s not enough, Joan offers a large open basement with a fireplace and wetbar perfect for entertaining or enjoying a night in. Her quartz countertops, engineered hardwood floors, custom cabinets, ceramic tiles, hidden pantry, Pella windows, cement board siding, and natural stone will stop you in your tracks. A.M.A. Estimated Completions Date is 10/6/23.
6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $669,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Odds are if you start a tournament off with a loss, your chances of winning become drastically lower. But the Empire Netting and Fence Juniors…
Luck was in the air last night as one Nebraska lottery ticket won $25,000 a year for life, and another won $110,000.
The American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will be a 1,000-acre development with a 125-acre theme park, comparable to the size of Disneyland…
For the second straight year, the Wahoo Medicine Man Juniors qualified for the Class B State Juniors Legion Tournament with a 6-1 win over Elk…
Two weeks after Waverly Mayor Bill Gerdes declared a water emergency for the city, residents responded by nearly cutting their water usage in half.