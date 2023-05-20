Libby Long, M: 402-699-7394, libby.long@bhhsamb.com, https://info@BHHSamb.com - Stunning two-story home featuring 6 spacious bedrooms and 5 beautifully appointed bathrooms. 80-ACRE OAK TREE FOREST surrounds the neighborhood. Fully finished walk-out basement, this home offers ample living space. From the moment you step through the door, you will notice the attention to detail and quality craftsmanship. The large primary bedroom is a true retreat, complete with a luxurious en-suite bathroom that features high-end fixtures and finishes. The FULLY FINISHED basement great for entertaining or relaxing with family and friends. The walk-out basement allows for easy access to the expansive backyard, providing the perfect spot for outdoor gatherings and activities, BACKS TO WOODS. Located in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in the South Hamptons, this home offers the best of both worlds - a peaceful retreat with easy access to all the amenities the area has to offer. SCHEDULE A PRIVAT