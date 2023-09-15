Jamie Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2534, jamie.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Joan from Hildy Homes. She is your source of calm in a chaotic world. With 3,743 finished sq ft., including 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a large open concept main level with 10’ ceilings and a three car oversized garage, she knows what you need. The primary suite includes a spa-like bathroom with a soaking tub and large walk in shower that will make you think you are on vacation. And if that’s not enough, Joan offers a large open basement with a fireplace and wetbar perfect for entertaining or enjoying a night in. Her quartz countertops, engineered hardwood floors, custom cabinets, ceramic tiles, hidden pantry, Pella windows, cement board siding, and natural stone will stop you in your tracks. A.M.A. Estimated Completions Date is 10/6/23.