Shelli Klemke, M: 402-650-2609, shelli.klemke@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/shelli.klemke - Location! Location! New Construction ranch-must see! This home has a large open main level with vaulted ceilings and a modernfarmhouse feel. White cabinet kitchen with quartz countertops, gas range, double ovens plus extra beverage/wine fridge. Tons of naturallight looking out onto covered patio. Real hardwood floors in family room and kitchen. Primary bedroom on one side of the home whichalso has vaulted ceilings and TWO walk in closets with a large walk in shower. Laundry room is accessible from primary closet! Twoadditional bedrooms on other side of home, both with fantastic closets and easy bathroom access. Finished basement with large bar andfamily room, perfect for entertaining! 3 additional bedrooms and bathroom. Over 2000 sq feet on main level- fantastic home waiting foryou! Photos are of previously built home.
6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $649,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
RAYMOND – The Raymond Central girls basketball team will have not one, but two new head coaches coming into the 2022-23 season. They are legen…
A shooter opened fire in a Walmart in Virginia late Tuesday, leaving six people dead, police said, in the second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days.
One of the hunters was flown to Lincoln because of his serious injuries.
WAHOO – When the wind chill dipped below zero for the first time this winter, Mike Weiss was happy.
WAVERLY – The Waverly football team racked up 10 B-3 All-District Team selections for the 2022 season. It was the most selections of any of th…
Ryan Kizzier was a husband and father of two young boys.
YUTAN — By the end of 2023, hundreds of thousands of solar panels are set to transform over 500 acres of farmland in eastern Saunders County. …
RAYMOND — Many consumers like the idea of eating produce that was farmed locally and didn’t spend time in a mesh bag in the back of an 18-wheeler.
YUTAN – Although the two cleanup efforts are completely separate projects, some members of the public believe the Superfund site at the former…
The Wisconsin athletic department pays for travel costs and work hours for police officers that accompany Badgers teams on road trips.