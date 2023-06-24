Libby Long, M: 402-699-7394, libby.long@bhhsamb.com, https://info@BHHSamb.com - **Exquisite Estate: 6-Bedroom, 5-Bathroom Two-Story Haven that BACKS to 80 ACRES of Oak Tree Forest. Unwind in the Fully Finished WALK-OUT Basement and have the best entertaining space for friends and family!! Craftsmanship throughout. HUGE primary bedroom with walk in closet, gorgeous ambiance in the primary bath, you will never need to leave!! The kitchen has a LARGE walk in pantry, straight out of Pinterest, that you will adore. Coveted Location in SOUTH HAMPTONS and in the GRETNA school district. Experience the Best of Both Worlds with this prime location. You cannot build this house today for this price!! Book Your EXCLUSIVE Tour Now!
6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $625,000
- Updated
