Be ready to be impressed in this gorgeous new construction ranch home by Danielson Homes! Sitting on an oversized lot, this 6-bedroom home boasts on-trend details around every corner from custom lighting and mirrors down to every fixture. Home features vaulted ceilings on the main, wide plank European white oak wood floors, custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, walk-in pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy spacious bedrooms throughout that could dual as additional office space or exercise room. Plus, huge lower level complete with wet bar and plenty of room for entertaining. Call for details or to tour a completed home. Pictures are from a a similar completed home. Estimated completion date July 2023!