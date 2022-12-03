Shelli Klemke, M: 402-650-2609, shelli.klemke@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/shelli.klemke - Location! Location! New Construction ranch-must see! This home has a large open main level with vaulted ceilings and a modern farmhouse feel. White cabinet kitchen with quartz countertops, gas range, double ovens plus extra beverage/wine fridge. Tons of natural light looking out onto covered patio. Real hardwood floors in family room and kitchen. Primary bedroom on one side of the home which also has vaulted ceilings and TWO walk in closets with a large walk in shower. Laundry room is accessible from primary closet! Two additional bedrooms on other side of home, both with fantastic closets and easy bathroom access. Finished basement with large bar and family room, perfect for entertaining! 3 additional bedrooms and bathroom. Over 2000 sq feet on main level- fantastic home waiting for you!
6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $614,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – Huge bone crushing hits and players with a knack for creating turnovers are all characteristics that make up the 2022 Wahoo All-Area F…
WAHOO – Whether it was completing a pass, breaking a tackle, setting a block or connecting on a tough kick, this year Saunders County was full…
WAHOO – For the 2022 high school volleyball season in the Saunders County area, it was the underclassmen that were able to steal the show. Thi…
WAVERLY — A residential street in Waverly is seeing a rise in traffic and speeding cars, and nearby homeowners are calling for precautionary m…
WAHOO- For the 2022 High School Volleyball Season in the Saunders County area, it was the underclassmen that were able to steal the show. This…
WAHOO – Whether it was completing a pass, breaking a tackle, setting a block or connecting on a tough kick, this year Saunders County was full…
A former fire chief in Alvo was sentence Monday to two years of probation for three misdemeanor charges in connection with the embezzlement of nearly $18,000.
Former Nebraska quarterback Steve Taylor, a real estate agent in Lincoln, posted a statement to Facebook after rampant internet rumors falsely suggested he was involved in the altercation.
Matt Rhule was officially introduced as Nebraska's head football coach Monday. Here are the immediate takeaways from the ceremony.
Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.