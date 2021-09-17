Sally English, M: 402-981-6968, sally.english@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Contract Pending. Back up offers only. Room for everyone! Need additional space for one or two home offices or exercise room? Walk into this 6 bedroom, 4 bath ranch home with a completely open floor plan and amazing natural light. The living room has a cozy fireplace that opens into the kitchen with maple cabinetry, walk-in pantry, gas cooktop, and large granite island. The spacious primary suite includes a relaxing tub, walk-in tiled shower, double vanity, and laundry room is conveniently located off of the primary closet. The walkout LL has an awesome wet bar and spacious family area for entertaining and 3 bedrooms & 2 baths. Entire lot is professionally landscaped and includes invisible fence. Pool table is negotiable. Located in the Elkhorn South school district. Welcome Home
6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $579,900
