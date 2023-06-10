Russell Brown, M: 402-670-1500, russ.brown@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - New Construction Open Sunday (6/11) 1-3! West Facing 1.5 Story in Popular Elkhorn Neighborhood on 1/2 Acre Cul-de-sac Lot Backing to Tree Lined Green Space. Double 8' Front Doors Open to a 2 Story Great Room and Open Floor Plan with Wood Floors Throughout the Great Room, Dining Area, & Kitchen. Designer Kitchen with GE Cafe Appliances (36" Range, 42" Built in Refrigerator, & 2nd Oven), Apron Front Sink, Huge Walk in Pantry, & 9' Quartz Island. Main Floor Primary Suite with Spa like Wet Space, Free Standing Tub, & Walk in Closet with Attached Laundry. Finished Lower Level has a Huge Wet Bar, Space for a Pool Table, Family Room wired for Surround Sound, Bedroom, Bathroom, and 20x15.5 Flex Space (6th Bedroom, Theater Space, Home Gym, Office, etc…) Private Backyard Oasis with Tons of Space for Enjoying the Outdoors with Retaining Walls to make a Flat, Pool Ready Yard. Agents have Equity.