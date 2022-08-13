 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $1,225,000

Hayley Fleissner, M: 402-640-2171, hayley.fleissner@blythe-team.com, https://www.buyingomaha.com - Why wait to build when you could have this stunning, less than a year-old home?! No detail was missed w/ designer finishes throughout this 6 Bed, 5 bath & 4 car garage home. Sitting on a .43 acre lot & cul-de-sac in the Prairies neighborhood! As you enter, you will notice the open concept w/ tons of natural light, hard wood floors, soaring ceilings & beautiful spiral staircase! The eat in kitchen features an expansive island, SS appliances & spacious pantry. Living room has floor to ceiling tile fireplace. The primary suite w/ tiled shower, tub, dual vanities & custom-built closet with W/D hookup. Upstairs includes a loft, laundry, 4 beds w/walk-in closets, & 2 baths. The W/O basement is an entertainer’s dream, w/ family room & wet bar, perfect for game days! 6th bed has a walk-in closet next to a ¾ bath. The flat backyard is the perfect place to add a POOL complete w/ a storage bunker fo

