6 Bedroom Home in Morse Bluff - $750,000

Kelly Kontz, M: 402-290-4972, kelly@openadore.com, www.bhhsamb.com/kelly.kontz - RARE - 2.87 ACRE PRIVATE LAKE RETREAT ON 90 ACRE SPRING FED WOLF LAKE (NOT IN A FLOODPLAIN) & short beautiful drive to Omaha & Lincoln metro areas! Perfect for a get-away or to live there year-round! Owner is a builder & property has character & quality craftsmanship throughout. Open flexible floor plan. 1.5 story, 6 bed, 3 bath, 4 car (with Lake Storage). Real wood walls, ceiling & floors throughout (no carpet), vaulted great room with wood cross beams looking to upper balcony & real stone fireplace. Master Suite with vaulted ceiling & spacious full bath. Sunroom, pocket office/pantry, 2nd kitchen walks to outside, 3nd main floor beds, 3 upper beds with 3/4/ bath. Maintenance free exterior & full sand lot with wildflowers & surrounded by gorgeous trees. Enjoy quite evenings under the stars, ride bikes & ATV's, motorized boats allowed to 25mph, kayak & paddleboard peacefully, fishing is amazing! Dock inclu