Kelly Kontz, M: 402-290-4972, kelly@openadore.com, www.bhhsamb.com/kelly.kontz - RARE - 2.87 ACRE PRIVATE LAKE RETREAT ON 90 ACRE SPRING FED WOLF LAKE (NOT IN A FLOODPLAIN) & short beautiful drive to Omaha & Lincoln metro areas! Perfect for a get-away or to live there year-round! Owner is a builder & property has character & quality craftsmanship throughout. Open flexible floor plan. 1.5 story, 6 bed, 3 bath, 4 car (with Lake Storage). Real wood walls, ceiling & floors throughout (no carpet), vaulted great room with wood cross beams looking to upper balcony & real stone fireplace. Master Suite with vaulted ceiling & spacious full bath. Sunroom, pocket office/pantry, 2nd kitchen walks to outside, 3nd main floor beds, 3 upper beds with 3/4/ bath. Maintenance free exterior & full sand lot with wildflowers & surrounded by gorgeous trees. Enjoy quite evenings under the stars, ride bikes & ATV's, motorized boats allowed to 25mph, kayak & paddleboard peacefully, fishing is amazing! Dock inclu
6 Bedroom Home in Morse Bluff - $695,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
LINCOLN – Dr. Wesley T. Shepard, 94, joined his Savior in Heaven on July 31, 2021 while surrounded by his family at Journey House in Lincoln. …
WAHOO – The Saunders County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to authorize County Attorney Joe Dobesh to draft a letter to the Nebraska D…
WAHOO – On Monday, Rhonda Carritt confirmed with the Wahoo Newspaper that the recall petition she filed was related to the proposed solar farm…
PRAGUE – From polka music to kolaches and dumplings and kraut to beer, Prague Beer Barrel Days (BBD) offers something for the young and old al…
- Updated
WAHOO – Despite stifling heat and humidity and a popup thunderstorm, participation and attendance at the 2021 Saunders County Fair was outstanding.
WAHOO – “Glow Getter” just kept standing out, Wahoo’s Benita Steffes said.
WAHOO – The City of Wahoo is moving into the realm of renewable energy.
WAHOO – The Bargains For You On 92 Association is proud to announce it is hosting the Bargains For You On 92 event for its inaugural year, to …
WAVERLY – It was a perfect storm, Jorge Zuniga said.
WAVERLY –On Saturday evening, Waverly Fire and Rescue Department responded to a hazmat level 3 investigation at the Waverly Pool in Wayne Park.