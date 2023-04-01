Mike Evans, M: 402-616-1610, Mike.Evans@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/mike.evans - With almost 5 Acres this 1.5 story home has 6 bedroom, 6 bath, 5 car garage offers plenty of space for a large family or for entertaining guests. The kitchen features a large pass-through pantry, stainless steel appliances, a ceiling-to-floor fireplace, and one-of-a-kind boxed cathedral ceilings throughout. The luxurious master bathroom features Large walk-in closet, walk-in shower with a sitting area! The main level includes a living room and a family room. Loft area on the upper level. Both the main floor and the second floor have laundry rooms. In the lower level, you will find two bedrooms with a jack and jill bathroom, an office, a flexroom, a game room and a third family room with a wet bar. Seeing is believing wit this one!