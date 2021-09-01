Andy Mixan, M: 402-690-9095, andy.mixan@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Curt Hofer custom built home on over 5 acres in the Gretna School District. This 1.5 story executive acreage home features 6 bedrooms & 5 bathrooms and is located in the coveted Prairie Ridge Estates subdivision just west of Gretna and near the building site of the new Lost Rail Golf Club. The inviting, open layout on the main level features a large kitchen with quarter sawn oak cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The staircase to the second level is tucked into the back of the kitchen and leads to a private office and bedroom. The enclosed, covered deck allows for year-round enjoyment and unparalleled views of wildlife, sunsets and the horizon. The lower level is setup for entertaining and includes three additional bedrooms and tons of storage space. Geothermal system for efficient heating and cooling and a 1.92% tax levy keeps property taxes low. Huge 3 car garage with a deep 3rd
6 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $1,140,000
