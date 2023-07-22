Jamie Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2534, jamie.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet "Francis" by Hildy Homes. He is a modern 1 and 1/2 story that stands out with his bold front entrance, and open concept floor plan. He features 6-bedrooms, 5-bathrooms, 4-car garage, 3-fireplaces, and the primary bedroom on the main level. Other features include: main floor office, sunroom, 2-laundry rooms, and large family room w/ wet bar. With over 5,250 finished sq. feet, you will not know what to love more, his open stair case, spa like primary bathroom, or fully finished basement that includes a work out room, rec. room, 2 bedrooms, and bathroom. Sitting nestled on a walk-out lot walking distance from Blue Sage Elementary. He is a must see and gives buyers peace of mind with a one-year builder warranty.